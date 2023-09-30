83.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 30, 2023
By Staff Report
“Jan” Genevieve Maude Lipnick, 86 years old of The Villages, Lady Lake, FL. Born July 15, 1937. Another angel gained their wings. On September 19, 2023, Jan passed away after struggling with cancer. She is preceded in death by husband, Jerry E. Lipnick, son, Daniel Pelkowsi and granddaughter, Amber Lipnick.

She is survived by her youngest son Dennis Lipnick and his wife, Pam Lipnick, Son, Donald Pelkowski, daughter, Donna Pukas and husband, Andy Pukas and son, Eddie Lipnick. Grandchildren, Candy Corman and husband, Shannon Corman, Anne and Chris, Kevin Lipnick, Alisha Pelkowski, Kimberly Lipnick, Keri Lipnick, and Donald Pelkowski. Great grandchildren of many. Mom was loved and will be tremendously missed. God Speed Jan Lipnick, gone but never forgotten.

