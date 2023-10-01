75 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Home facing Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve sells for nearly $2 million

By Jeremiah Delgado

A home in the Village of Pine Hills that faces the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve sold for nearly $2 million, almost tripling its original sales price in 2016.

Located at 3604 Conservation Trail, the property was sold earlier this year for $1,950,000. It sold new for $797,500 less than seven years ago, according to Lake County property records.

3604 Conservation Trail in The Villages (Photo: Google)
3604 Conservation Trail in The Villages (Photo: Google)

The price difference represents an increase of 244 percent over the original sales price.

The 3,360-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home sits on a .47-acre lot within “The Preserve,” which is within the Village of Pine Hills. Its backyard faces the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve and features a screen-enclosed pool area from which to view it.

According to property records, the home was purchased by Roger and Evana Webster in June 2023. According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr. Webster is a licensed real estate referral agent for Realty Connect, a real estate company based in Reston, Virginia.

The home is one of several homes in The Villages that have been sold this year for steep increases over their original, new sales price.

A home in the Village of Pennecamp that sits on Lake Miona was sold for over $1 million this summer, garnering nearly double its original sales price in 2010.

A different home in the Village of Santo Domingo sold for $600,000 this summer after selling for $290,000 in 2018.

