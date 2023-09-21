84.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Village of Pennecamp home sells for $1 million, nearly doubling original sales price

By Jeremiah Delgado

A home in the Village of Pennecamp was sold for over $1 million this month, garnering nearly double its original sales price in 2010.

2245 Baypoint Way, The Villages
2245 Baypoint Way in the Village of Pennecamp

Located at 2245 Baypoint Way, the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,019-square-foot home was sold this week for $1,010,000, according to Realtor.com.

The home sits on a 1/3-acre, corner lot and has views of Lake Miona to the north.

Backyard at 2245 Baypoint Way, The Villages
The upgraded backyard at 2245 Baypoint Way in the Village of Pennecamp

Originally built in 2010, the home was sold new for $521,600, according to Sumter County property records.

The home features a variety of upgrades, including a large foyer and living room, a billiards room, and several large windows for natural light. The kitchen features granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a wide breakfast bar, among other upgrades.

Kitchen at 2245 Baypoint Way, The Villages

The home joins many others that have sold recently for prices well above their original sales price.

That includes a Village of Santo Domingo home that sold for $600,000 this summer after selling for $290,000 in 2018.

A waterfront home in the Village of Amelia that was sold earlier this month garnered more than $250,000 than its 2017 sales price.

A Village of Glenbrook home sold for $200,000 more than its 2019 sales price.

