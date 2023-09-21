Village of Pennecamp home sells for $1 million, nearly doubling original sales price

A home in the Village of Pennecamp was sold for over $1 million this month, garnering nearly double its original sales price in 2010.

Located at 2245 Baypoint Way, the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,019-square-foot home was sold this week for $1,010,000, according to Realtor.com.

The home sits on a 1/3-acre, corner lot and has views of Lake Miona to the north.

Originally built in 2010, the home was sold new for $521,600, according to Sumter County property records.

The home features a variety of upgrades, including a large foyer and living room, a billiards room, and several large windows for natural light. The kitchen features granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a wide breakfast bar, among other upgrades.

The home joins many others that have sold recently for prices well above their original sales price.

That includes a Village of Santo Domingo home that sold for $600,000 this summer after selling for $290,000 in 2018.

A waterfront home in the Village of Amelia that was sold earlier this month garnered more than $250,000 than its 2017 sales price.

A Village of Glenbrook home sold for $200,000 more than its 2019 sales price.