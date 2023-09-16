78.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Village of Glenbrook home sells for $200k more than 2019 sales price

By Jeremiah Delgado

A home in the Village of Glenbrook was sold last week for over $200,000 more than its original sales price in 2019.

Located at 3194 Darien Way, the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,840-square-foot home sold for $460,000 last week, according to a listing on Zillow.

Home at 3194 Darien Way in the Village of Glenbrook
3194 Darien Way in the Village of Glenbrook

Built in 2002, the home originally sold for $176,800 when it was new. Sumter County property records show that it did not sell again until May 2019, when it sold for $255,000.

According to the listing, the home was upgraded “inside and out” and features wood-like ceramic tiles, plantation shutters, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

The exterior features a custom, stacked-stone paver driver and walkway, with landscaping beds created by Village Palm Landscaping.

The home also features a climate-controlled, enclosed lanai, as well as a freshly coated and sealed garage floor.

Multiple homes across The Villages have sold for large profits over the past several months.

A home in the Village of Santo Domingo sold at the end of August for more than double its sales price just over five years ago.

1829 Madero Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo
1829 Madero Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo

An elegant, four-bedroom pool home in the Village of Pine Hills sold for half a million dollars more than it cost brand new in 2016.

875 Kauska Way in the Village of Pine Hills.
875 Kauska Way in the Village of Pine Hills

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter home sold for nearly $1 million more than when it was purchased by its previous owners in 2010 for $775,000. 

This home in the Village of Bridgeport has sold for $1.75 million
This home in the Village of Bridgeport at 1489 Blease Loop sold for $1.75 million earlier this year

A home in the Village of Hacienda South sold in July for $639,000, netting over $300,000 in profit from its sales price in 2012 ($337,000).

