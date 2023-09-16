Village of Glenbrook home sells for $200k more than 2019 sales price

A home in the Village of Glenbrook was sold last week for over $200,000 more than its original sales price in 2019.

Located at 3194 Darien Way, the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,840-square-foot home sold for $460,000 last week, according to a listing on Zillow.

Built in 2002, the home originally sold for $176,800 when it was new. Sumter County property records show that it did not sell again until May 2019, when it sold for $255,000.

According to the listing, the home was upgraded “inside and out” and features wood-like ceramic tiles, plantation shutters, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

The exterior features a custom, stacked-stone paver driver and walkway, with landscaping beds created by Village Palm Landscaping.

The home also features a climate-controlled, enclosed lanai, as well as a freshly coated and sealed garage floor.

Multiple homes across The Villages have sold for large profits over the past several months.

A home in the Village of Santo Domingo sold at the end of August for more than double its sales price just over five years ago.

An elegant, four-bedroom pool home in the Village of Pine Hills sold for half a million dollars more than it cost brand new in 2016.

A Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter home sold for nearly $1 million more than when it was purchased by its previous owners in 2010 for $775,000.

A home in the Village of Hacienda South sold in July for $639,000, netting over $300,000 in profit from its sales price in 2012 ($337,000).