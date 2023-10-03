Local Trumper accused of casting ballot on behalf of his dead father

A local Trumper has been accused of casting a ballot on behalf of his dead father in the 2020 election.

Robert Rivernider Jr., 58, who lives at Continental Country Club in Wildwood and who has served on the board for Villagers for Trump, is facing charges of forgery and fraud.

Rivernider signed a vote-by-mail ballot for his father, Robert Rivernider Sr., according to an elections fraud complaint from Sumter County Supervisor of Elections William Keen.

The senior Rivernider reportedly died on Oct. 19, 2020. The vote-by-mail envelope was signed and dated Oct. 16, 2020, but postmarked on Oct. 23, 2020. It was received by the local elections office on Oct. 26, 2020.

“Based on comparison of signatures for both Jr. and Sr., there appear to be similarities between the signatures in the 2020 election that match Jr.’s signature, but not prior versions of Sr.’s signature. On information and belief, it is alleged that Jr. signed the ballot of Sr. in the 2020 election,” Keen said in the complaint.

Rivernider Jr. was arrested this past Friday on warrants charging him with forgery and voter fraud. The Philadelphia native was taken into custody in the driveway of his home at 14 S. Bobwhite Road by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,000 bond.

In a 2021 interview with Lake & Sumter Style Magazine, Rivernider described himself as a “former Sumter County field organizer for the Republican party” and said he had worked “on the Senate recall races in Georgia.” He said in the interview his father had died “in October 2020” of Covid. He said he “decided to stay” after his father’s death.

“It is our time to fight. We need all hands-on deck at this critical time in America,” he told the interviewer.

A number of Villagers were charged with casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election, but all escaped with light sentences, which consisted primarily of civics classes. Villagers who were arrested were Joan Marie Halstead, Jay Richard Ketcik, Charles Franklin Barnes and John Rider.