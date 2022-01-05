71.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
type here...

Fourth Villager arrested on charge of voter fraud

By Meta Minton
Charles Franklin Barnes
Charles Franklin Barnes

A fourth Villager has been arrested on a charge of voter fraud.

Charles Franklin Barnes, 64, who lives in the Callahan Villas in the Village of Osceola Hills was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a felony charge of voter fraud at the Wildwood Police Department. The arrest document indicates he cast more than one ballot in an election.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Barnes and his wife purchased their villa in 2015. The property appraiser’s record indicates the couple’s primary address remains in Milford, Conn. Barnes registered to vote on Oct. 17, 2019 in Sumter County. He is registered with No Party Affiliation.

Barnes is the latest Villager to be arrested on a voting fraud charge. The others are:

Joan Halstead, 72, of the Village of Palo Alto is facing a felony charge of voter fraud. A document on file in Sumter County Court indicates she cast a 2020 general election ballot on Oct. 20, 2020 in person in Sumter County. She also cast a second ballot in New York by absentee. She is a registered Republican.

Jay Richard Ketcik, 63, who lives at 5564 Henry Loop in the Village of Monarch Grove, is also facing a charge of voter fraud. The Manistique, Mich. native cast a ballot in Florida by mail on Oct. 13, 2020. He also cast a second ballot in Michigan via absentee ballot, according to an arrest report. He is a registered Republican.

John Rider, 61, a resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, cast his ballot in person during early voting Oct. 28, 2020 in Sumter County. He also cast an absentee ballot in New York, according to an arrest document. Rider and his wife Carol purchased their home in 2019 at 904 Moses Loop in The Villages. He is registered as a voter with No Party Affiliation in Sumter County. He was arrested in December in Brevard County.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Here’s how to stop the expansion

In a Letter to the Editor, an Ocala resident offers an idea for stopping an unpopular expansion of the Florida Turnpike.

More cases of COVID-19 and death under Biden’s watch

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control under President Biden’s “feckless leadership.”

Canadian snowbird describes nightmarish rental villa

A Canadian snowbird, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the nightmarish condition of a villa he rented for two months in The Villages.

Critical information consumption

A Village of Sanibel resident warns that we should be a lot more discerning when it comes to consumption of news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Unchallenged immigration endangers America

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that unchallenged immigration is a stab into the heart of the safety shield of our country.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos