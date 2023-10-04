Village of Osceola Hills home sells for double 2019 sales price

A home in the Village of Osceola Hills that sold for $760,000 in 2019 and $660,000 in 2016, when it was new, just sold for $1.5 million.

Located at 849 Oakwood Street, the 3,420-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home was sold this month, according to its Zillow listing.

According to Sumter County property records, the home was built in 2016 and sold for $615,500 that summer. The home sold for $660,000 just two years later in 2018, and less than a year after that in the summer of 2019, the home sold for $760,000.

The home is located near the Soaring Eagle Preserve and features high-volume ceilings, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, custom cabinetry, and a pool with a stone waterfall, according to its listing on Zillow.

In addition to the pool, the backyard features a kitchen with a grill, sink, and refrigerator area. The main bedroom features French doors that lead to the pool, as well as a walk-in, custom closet. The home also features two attic spaces and a 3-car garage.

The home is one of several homes in The Villages that have sold for substantially more than their original sales prices.

A home in the Village of Pennecamp was sold for over $1 million in September, garnering nearly double its original sales price in 2010.

A home in the Village of Santo Domingo sold at the end of August for more than double its sales price just over five years ago.

A four-bedroom home in the Village of Pine Hills recently sold for half a million dollars more than it cost brand new in 2016.