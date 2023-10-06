87.2 F
The Villages
Friday, October 6, 2023
Home on Lake Deaton sells for nearly triple original sales price

By Jeremiah Delgado

A home that faces Lake Deaton was sold for over $2 million earlier this summer, earning more than 270 percent than its original sales price in 2014.

Located at 1765 Wading Heron Way in the Village of Lake Deaton, the home sold for $2.25 million on July 13, 2023, according to Sumter County property records.

The home was built in 2014 and sold for $833,600 at the time. The new sales price represents a 270 percent increase over the original sales price.

1765 Wading Heron Way
1765 Wading Heron Way in The Villages (Photo: Zillow)

The 3,536-square-foot home, which sits on a .449-acre lot, underwent three additions in 2016. There have been no additional building permits or modifications noted at the property, according to records.

The Lake Deaton property is one of several homes in The Villages that have been sold this year for steep increases over their their previous sales prices.

A home that faces the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve was sold earlier this year for $1,950,000. The same home sold new for $797,500 less than seven years ago, according to Lake County property records.

3604 Conservation Trail in The Villages
3604 Conservation Trail in The Villages

A home in the Village of Pennecamp that sits on Lake Miona was sold for over $1 million this summer, garnering nearly double its original sales price in 2010.

A different home in the Village of Santo Domingo sold for $600,000 this summer after selling for $290,000 in 2018.

