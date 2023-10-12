Lady Lake man arrested after woman’s phone sparks altercation

A Lady Lake man was arrested after a woman’s phone sparked an altercation.

Jeremy Keith Logan, 23, was with the woman on the porch on Tuesday night when he asked to see her phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She unlocked her phone for him.

He demanded that she “explain” some of the content on her phone. He held the “phone in the air while jumping and yelling,” the report said. Logan ran inside the home and the woman followed him. Her three-year-old son was present in the home, the report noted.

Logan grabbed at the woman and threw her phone to the kitchen floor. He shoved the woman and she fell to the ground. Her son, who had been sleeping, woke up and walked into the commotion. He fell to the ground, but the woman was not sure if he tripped or had been pushed.

Logan was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

In 2021, Logan was sentenced to 15 days in jail as the result of an ATV-riding beer-drinking incident involving a teen girl.