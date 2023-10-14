Villager accuses State Farm of not reimbursing hail damage expenses

A Village of Summerhill resident is suing his insurance provider for allegedly not reimbursing him for costs he incurred after fixing hail and wind damage to his home.

The lawsuit was filed by James Nudera against State Farm Florida Insurance Company in the fifth judicial circuit court for Sumter County on Friday, Oct. 6.

According to the complaint, Nudera says his home, which is located at 941 Eastmont Court, was insured by State Farm “prior to April 25, 2023,” when the alleged incident took place. Nudera claims that “on or about April 25, 2023,” his property was “damaged by a wind and/or hail event.”

Nudera alleges the damages caused by the hail storm were “covered under” his insurance policy and that State farm assigned a “claim number” when he reported the loss. His attorneys accuse State Farm of a “breach of contract” for failing to “indemnify” Nudera “from loss.”

Nudera is seeking less than $50,000 in damages, “with interest and costs,” and a “trial by jury.”

Court records show that Nudera’s attorneys have filed a notice of serving interrogatories and request for admissions. A summons was issued to State Farm Florida Insurance Company on Monday.

No other docket entries have been noted in the case.

Nudera joins a Stonecrest couple that also sued State Farm over allegedly not covering hail damage during the same event.