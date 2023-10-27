First restaurant signs on to locate in new family area of The Villages

The first restaurant has signed on to locate in the new family area of The Villages.

It has been announced that 4 Rivers Smokehouse has signed a lease to locate a restaurant in the business district of Middleton, which is under development near The Villages Charter School, which is in its first year of operation at the new location.

The family-owned restaurant company was launched in 2004 and has 15 locations, including two restaurants in Orlando and one in Gainesville.

The restaurant specializes in smoking brisket, chicken and pork. Online ordering and catering are also provided by 4 Rivers Smokehouse.