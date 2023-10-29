George Evan Mason, age 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

George E. Mason was born to Evan and Norma Mason in Cortland, NY on March 9, 1932. He attended the State University of New York at Cortland on an academic scholarship. He graduated in 1953 and was subsequently drafted into the U.S. Army.

While in the army, he met and married Gloria M. Gulino, a student nurse from Syracuse, NY. He attended the U.S. Army Signal School at Fort Monmouth, NJ. He was trained as a microwave radio operator. He qualified with grenades and the M1 rifle. Upon leaving the military he was promoted to Corporal.

In the civilian world he quickly obtained a position teaching elementary school. On weekends he continued his educational pursuits and obtained a Masters Degree in Reading Education. He was then able to secure a job as a K-12 public school reading specialist. He spent three more years as a graduate teaching assistant at Syracuse University after which time he earned his PhD.

With PhD in hand, he moved his family to Tallahassee where he had been hired as an assistant professor at Florida State University. He soon became head of the Reading Department. After three years at FSU, he moved to Athens, GA for a research professorship at the University of Georgia. He stayed for 25 years, becoming the department head and then retiring as a Professor Emeritus.

He lectured at dozens of colleges and universities and served as a “Major Professor” to more than two dozen doctoral candidates. He authored several books and educational computer programs. At one time he was considered the pre-eminent expert on computer reading programs. He also served a term as the President of the College Reading Association.

He and Gloria raise six children: Victoria, Joseph, Elizabeth, William, David, and Christopher. Most of their time was spent in Athens, GA. Upon retiring, George, Gloria, Victoria and Elizabeth moved to Pine Island, FL. They enjoyed traveling the United States, cruises to far away places, barbershop singing and competitions, boating and fishing, family and friends.

David had passed at a young age shortly after arriving in Athens. Gloria, Elizabeth, and Victoria succumbed to a terrible disease, Myotonic Dystrophy while living on Pine Island, FL. William also died much later, as a result of having Myotonic Dystrophy.

George found another love in Florida, a wonderful woman named Alicia. They married and settled in Cape Coral, FL where they lived for 15 years. Finally, they moved to The Villages, FL. They continue to enjoy life. George practiced yoga, kayaked in the pond behind his house, and joined a club, Writers 4 Kids.

He is survived by his wife Alicia, sons, Joseph, (Toni), and Christopher, (Tresia) stepchildren Mirtha Hurle, (Mark) and Martin Dinkl (Caroline), four grandchildren, three step grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

A visitation for George will be held at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood, FL 34785, on Friday, November 3, beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM. A committal service will take place at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513, on November 3 at 2:30 PM.