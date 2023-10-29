Serial sub sandwich stealer ordered to stay out of Publix in plea deal

A serial sub sandwich-stealing suspect has been ordered to make restitution and stay out of a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

John Witkowski, 46, who lives at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake, this past week in Lake County Court offered a plea of no contest to three counts of misdemeanor theft. He was ordered to make restitution to Publix, pay court costs, enter a shoplifting program and stay out of the store at La Plaza Grande.

The native of the Bronx, N.Y. was arrested after his third trip to the store in which he went to the deli counter and ordered three sub sandwiches, with a total value of $31.77, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.