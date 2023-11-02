John Carl McDonald

John Carl “Jack” McDonald passed away on October 28,2023 in The Villages, FL at the age of 84. Although his given name was John, he was always known as Jack and later Dad, Coach, Doc and Pap.

Jack was born on November 8, 1938 in Wellsburg, WV, the son of Charles and Alberta (Jones) McDonald. Preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Brenda Zurbuch (surviving husband Tom) and Judy Van Dyke (surviving husband Wayne) of Wellsburg as well as his sister-in-law Elsie Cook and brother-in-law Ray Cook.

Surviving are his wife Patricia; sons Wesley (Kim), Brian and Michael; grandchildren Scott (Lisa), Taylor (Garrett) Hume, Ian, Ryan (Nate), Abbey, Garrett (Bekah), Rachael and Thomas; and great-grandchildren Eloise, daughter of Scott and Lisa and Lennon Jack son of Garrett and Bekah as well as his sister-in-law Renee Bash and brother-in-law Chuck Bash.

During his high school years at Wellsburg High, he was a member of the football, basketball, and track teams, graduating in 1956. He then attended Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, WV where was a member of the basketball and track teams. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. In 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Pat) Treiber. She moved to Elkins and became the secretary to the dean of students at Davis & Elkins. Pat was Jack’s motivator. He graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree.

Upon graduation, he and Pat moved to Brooklyn Park, MD where he began a 40-year teaching career. He spent the first five years coaching basketball and lacrosse. During the summers, he attended West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV where he earned a Master of Science Degree. Upon earning his master’s degree, he returned to Davis and Elkins to become a professor in the physical education department. He coached the soccer, swimming, and track teams. During this time, he also started the cross-country team.

In 1967, Jack and Pat moved to Towson, MD with sons Wes and Brian. He became a professor in the Physical Education Department at Towson State College. In addition to teaching, he was also the men’s soccer and track and field coach. In 1970, his son Michael joined the team. In 1976, he took a sabbatical and received his Doctorate in Physical Education at Middle Tennessee State University. Afterward, he returned to Towson University where he taught until 2000 when he and wife Pat retired. In 2006, Jack and Pat moved to New Albany, OH. They were members of the New Albany Presbyterian Church. During his free time, Jack spent many hours at the New Albany library researching their genealogy. Jack and Pat enjoyed biking the trails in the Greater Columbus area.

In 2013, Jack and Pat moved to The Villages, FL. Jack enjoyed biking, playing golf and spending time with the West Virginia club.

Funeral arrangements by Baldwin Brothers, Wildwood, FL. Interment at Franklin Cemetery Wellsburg, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to Community of Christ Church, Wellsburg, WV.