Robert Johnson

Robert (Bob) Johnson, 91, of Lady Lake Fl passed away on October 26, 2023 with his beloved wife of 65 years by his side. He was born in Richland, Iowa on June 27, 1932 to Grover and Pauline Johnson.

In July of 1949, Bob proudly enlisted in the Air Force and served as a second airman in Germany during the Korean War. He then moved to Chicago and began working for the US Postal Service. During that time he met his beloved wife Joan and they married on July 11th, 1958.

They retired to The Villages in Lady Lake, FL in 1990 where they started the next chapter of their lives. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and going to country music concerts. Bob was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church and served as an usher for many years.

He was a dedicated member of American Legion Post 347 where he served as former Post Commander, Adjutant, and was a part of the Honor Guard for many years. One of the biggest highlights of his life was to go on the Honor Flight in March of 2017. He also volunteered for 28 years at the Lady Lake Driving Range, on his retirement the driving range was renamed to “The Lady Lake Bob Johnson Legacy Driving Range”.

Bob was an avid sports fan and loved the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He was thrilled to watch the Cubs win the World Series in 2016, and enjoyed many football games at Soldier Field.

He took great pride in his family and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a constant source of love and support in their lives. He was always helping other and the bright light of his life touched many and will continue to radiate in all that knew him. Robert is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Laura(Ronald) Slezak of Valrico, Fl, daughter Sandra Gustafson of Sandwich, IL and honorary son, Kevin (Jane) Grand of The Villages. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Alasha Szostek, Derek Slezak, Sarah Slezak, Carl (Connie) Gustafson, Margaret (Richard) Day and Zachary (Rachel) Gustafson; and 10 great grandchildren.