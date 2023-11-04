We are heartbroken to announce the death of Carl John Hallman, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He passed away on October 26, 2023 surrounded in love at the age of 72 in Leesburg, FL.

Carl was born in Norwood MA and graduated from Norwood High School in 1969. He graduated with a criminal justice degree from Suffolk University in Boston in 1973 and then continued his education at George Washington University. Carl joined the University of Maryland police force and began his law enforcement career. In 1977, he moved to Brunswick Maine, and joined the Brunswick Police Department, working his way from detective to corporal to sergeant and retired from that position after 21 years. His specialty was accident reconstruction, and he was part of the development of the First Field Officer Training Program, that was later adopted by the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

For ten years while at Brunswick PD, he ran a benefit golf tournament for his fallen colleague, Jim D Swint’s Memorial Scholarship, until it became self-sufficient. Retiring from the BPD as Shift Commander Senior Sargent, Carl transitioned into the Bureau of Highway Safety for the State of Maine, managing grants and interacting with law enforcement agencies across the state.

Carl loved the outdoors, snowmobiling, and camping with his daughters. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, especially duck hunting with his faithful black lab, Lady. He was passionate about golf and competitive with his older brother, Ken. They were both zealous Boston sports fans. He had a wicked sense of humor and tales of his antics on the PD are legendary.

He and Beverly enjoyed summers in Maine and winters in The Villages, FL, where he golfed to his heart’s content. They traveled to Alaska and the Åland Islands, explored his Swedish heritage and enjoyed family times together. Carl loved to cook and we loved his cooking!

Carl is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly Hosic Hallman; his Daughter Heather Curtin; Son-in-Law Douglas and Granddaughter Vivienne; his Daughter Whitney Hallman; Daughter, Carolyn Snee and Granddaughter Ellianna; his brother Ken Hallman and sister-in-law Kathy, and Niece Ashley Herlihy and Husband Mike and his Westie, Fiona. He will be missed by all.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, November 18, 2023. It will be held at 11 AM at the First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St. Gorham ME. The family requests you to wear bright colored clothing and golf wear is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank or animal shelter in Carl’s name.

Hug your loved ones and remember Carl fondly. He was a stellar man.