67.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 4, 2023
type here...

Richard John Snyder

By Staff Report
Richard John Snyder
Richard John Snyder

Richard John Snyder
January 2, 1939 – October 31, 2023

Richard “Dick” John Snyder, 84 yrs old, son of Joseph & Edna Snyder was born and raised in the Bronx, NY. He was a US Navy veteran.

Richard was married to his high school sweetheart Caroline Hartmann for 62 yrs. They had four sons Stephen, Douglas, Christopher, and Kevin; and were also blessed with six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom live up in New Hampshire.

After his naval service, he worked for Clairol in Connecticut, Centronics in NH and a couple of start up companies in MA and NH.

They moved down to The Villages 21 years ago and Richard worked for Citizens First Bank in their Credit Card Department for several years. He was also a volunteer for Marion County Sheriffs Citizen Patrol. Richard was the first president of Village of Piedmont’s Social Club. He was a cancer survivor and a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL. He was an avid golfer and also bowled for several years.

There will be a memorial mass for him at St. Mark’s Chapel on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A funeral mass will take place at a later date up on NH with burial at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to letter about abortion and STDs

A Village of Pine Hills reader responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about abortion and STDs.

Testing requirements for elderly drivers

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on driving tests for elderly residents.

Don’t patio villas and courtyard villa drain the same?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is confused about drainage as it relates to courtyard and patio villas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I would be really upset if I bought a home and found it was not in compliance

A Village of Sanibel resident says she would be really upset if she bought a home and found it was not in compliance. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can fly a Trump flag but can’t display a pro-Israel sign

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident says it doesn’t make sense that you cannot post a sign to support Israel, but you can fly a flag to show support for Donald Trump.

Photos