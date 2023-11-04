Richard John Snyder

January 2, 1939 – October 31, 2023

Richard “Dick” John Snyder, 84 yrs old, son of Joseph & Edna Snyder was born and raised in the Bronx, NY. He was a US Navy veteran.

Richard was married to his high school sweetheart Caroline Hartmann for 62 yrs. They had four sons Stephen, Douglas, Christopher, and Kevin; and were also blessed with six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom live up in New Hampshire.

After his naval service, he worked for Clairol in Connecticut, Centronics in NH and a couple of start up companies in MA and NH.

They moved down to The Villages 21 years ago and Richard worked for Citizens First Bank in their Credit Card Department for several years. He was also a volunteer for Marion County Sheriffs Citizen Patrol. Richard was the first president of Village of Piedmont’s Social Club. He was a cancer survivor and a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL. He was an avid golfer and also bowled for several years.

There will be a memorial mass for him at St. Mark’s Chapel on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A funeral mass will take place at a later date up on NH with burial at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.