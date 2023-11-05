Cynthia George Barnes

December 3, 1942 – November 2, 2023

Cynthia George Barnes, 80, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2023. Cynthia was born on December 3, 1942, in Portsmouth, VA, to her loving parents; Carl and Mary (Epes) George.

Cynthia was of the Catholic faith and moved to Florida from Virginia in 2014, where she became and active member of her community in The Villages. She enjoyed spending her time playing golf, shopping, traveling on cruises and around the country in an RV, and being on the beach.

Cynthia never met a stranger, and will be remembered fondly by a fast circle of friends as being a kind, loving, social butterfly. Cynthia was unique in her own way and was expressive in her own style which her family described as artsy and quirky. Cynthia loved her family dearly and will be missed greatly.

Cynthia is survived by her loving life partner of 12 years, Jerry Bell, a son; Troy Barnes and his wife Vikki, two grandchildren; Taylor, and her husband Devon, and Carly. Three great-grandchildren; Penelope, Merrick, and Woods, and a life long best friend; Judy Perkins.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters; Carlene Ashby and Vivian Rigdon.