Carol Lynn Troyer

Carol Lynn (Coil) Troyer, 82, passed peacefully in her home, October 26th, 2023.

She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana to Melvin & Wilma (Odell) Coil in 1941. She married the love of her life, Emmett Troyer in 1959. They lived in Shipshewana, IN and started their family, eventually moving to South Bend, IN where they raised their 5 children and ran a successful business for over 50 years.

Carol was a master gardener and talented musician. She taught piano, impacting many budding musicians, and released an album of song in 1974. She completed a paralegal degree in the mid 1980’s. Later, her garden was highlighted by the South Bend Garden Society in their annual walk of gardens. She was a wonderful mother and friend, loved her family dearly and fiercely. She enjoyed hosting many family events including holidays and Notre Dame football parties. She never stopped learning or standing up for causes in which she believed, including Jesus Christ and the Salvation Message. She is a Breast Cancer Survivor.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandchild.

Surviving family includes two sisters: Connie (Coil) & John Coleman, Cathleen (Coil) & Jim Nevin; Brother Curtis Coil; Five children: Donald & Darcy (Allen) Troyer, Doug Troyer, David & Jamie (Stoller) Troyer, Debra (Troyer) & Anthony Beachy, Amy (Troyer) & Larry Walter. 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service is Nov 10, 4pm – 6pm at their Florida Home in Woodbury Villages. Additionally, a Celebration of Life Service will be held in South Bend, IN Nov 25th at Redeemer Missionary Church, 2pm – 6pm.