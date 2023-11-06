Judith Mayer

80.2 F
Monday, November 6, 2023
By Staff Report
December 06, 1951 – October 27, 2023

Judy Mayer, age 71 was called home on October 27th to be with those she has loved and lost.

Judy “fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.” Judy passed peacefully with her family by her side after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Judy was born and raised in Springfield Massachusetts and is survived by her husband Mark of 43 years, sister Margaret her husband Frank and daughter Christina. She leaves many family and friends that have known and loved her. Judy later moved to Maine and worked in varied retail and managerial positions in Massachusetts and Maine. She retired to The Villages in 2013. She enjoyed Pickleball, gardening, traveling and having fun. She loved life.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Help Agency, SOJO Kids, 19186 NE 13th St., Silver Springs, FL. 34488.

Photos