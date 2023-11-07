69 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
type here...

Incumbent mayor knocked off in election by fellow Villager

By Meta Minton
Candidate MIke Sage spoke Tuesday before the POA
Mike Sage

The mayor of Lady Lake was knocked off Tuesday by a fellow Villager in an election marked by heavy turnout.

Villager Mike Sage prevailed in the Ward 5 commission race over incumbent Jim Rietz. Both men live on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Sage, a former resident of Connecticut who has lived in The Villages for many years, attributed his victory to old-fashioned politicking.

“I was successful because I knocked on every door in Ward 5,” Sage said.

There were a total of 609 votes cast in the off-year election. Sage collected 415 votes to Rietz’s 194 votes. It represented a 68.14 to 31.86 percent split of the votes.

Sage was at the lone polling station, the Paradise Recreation Center, from 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. He said he was enthusiastically greeted by voters.

Village James Rietz has been chosen as Lady Lakes new mayor
Mayor James Rietz was defeated Tuesday in his re-election bid.

“They said, ‘I voted for you, Mike, because you came to my house,’” Sage said.

He said poll workers told him 150 voters were turned away Tuesday because they were from Ward 4, which is also located on the Historic Side of The Villages. They falsely believed they could cast a ballot in the race.

Sage said participation in the Ward 5 race on Tuesday doubled from what it was in the last contest.

The day’s voting was complicated by a water main break that closed the pool and shut down activities at the recreation center.

Sage will be sworn in and seated on Nov. 20.

The Lady Lake Commission members choose the mayor. The mayor is not directly elected by the citizens.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Newer residents have to come far north to golf

A Village of El Cortez resident agrees with the premise of a Letter to the Editor in which a Village of Fernandina resident pointed out the lack of golf courses in the southern end of The Villages.

You should live in the same village if you want to lodge a complaint

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident writes that she and her neighbor were the subject of a deed compliance complaint lodged by someone who doesn’t even live in The Villages.

There’s a lot more to The Villages than golf

A Village of Richmond resident responds to a Letter to the Editor in which a complaint was lodged about the lack of golf courses down south.

Reply to the man who says ‘Do not buy a home in The Villages!’

A Village of Sanibel resident responds to a reader who said, “Do not buy a home in The Villages!”

I am in favor of anonymous complaints

A Village of Amelia resident says stills sees merit in the anonymous complaint process when it comes to deed compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos