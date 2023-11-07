Paradise polls remained open despite water main break that closed pool and activities

The election polls remained open throughout the day Tuesday despite a water main break that closed the swimming pool and shut down activities at Paradise Recreation Center.

The water main break occurred at about 7 a.m.

It proved to be an inconvenience for poll workers, who were stationed there all day as Lady Lake voters cast their ballots to determine the fate of the seat in Ward 5. Incumbent Mayor Jim Rietz was facing challenger Mike Sage. It was the only contest on the local ballot. Paradise Recreation Center was the lone polling station on Tuesday in The Villages.

Poll workers who needed a restroom break had to walk to the nearby tennis courts to use the facilities.

It is anticipated that activities at Paradise Recreation Center will remain suspended on Wednesday to ensure that the water main is functioning properly after repairs.

The water main break occurred between the recreation center and the Chapel of Christian Faith.

Earlier this year, a water main break forced the closure of the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club, also located on the Historic Side of The Villages.