James Dick

November 18, 1953 – October 31, 2023

James Bowman Dick, a cherished resident of The Villages and a proud Virginia native, passed away on October 31st at the age of 69, after courageously battling pancreatic cancer. A proud graduate of William and Mary, Jim was a man of many passions. His deep love for his wife, Linda Dick, was paramount.

He was renowned for his love and expert knowledge of playing and directing bridge, where he served as a Director for 20 years, going from Club Level to National Level. Jim was a golf enthusiast and ran a Bingo game in the Villages for two years with his wife.

Jim is warmly remembered by his devoted wife of 23 years, Linda Dick, his mother Ellen Riley, his twin brother Steven Riley, his son Christopher Dick, and his daughters Sharon Channon, Amy Dinaburg, Christine Galione, and Rachel Lloyd. He was also a treasured grandfather to nine grandchildren, Liam, Zoe, Ella, Piper, Issac, Piper, Estell, Ryan and Tyler. Respecting Jim’s wishes, there will be no service. His absence will be deeply felt by all those whose lives he touched.