Charles R. Stahl, 86 of Lady Lake, Florida (formerly Leesburg, FL) passed away on Tuesday, November 7 2023.

Charlie was born on August 31, 1937 to Franklin and Emelene (Widell) Stahl in Kelly Township, Pennsylvania. A blonde towhead in his youth, Charlie got the family nickname “Topper”. He played football in high school among many sports. He was a Barber for many years. He attended local schools and eventually began work as a Blood Analyst in the research facility for Eastman Kodak. Retiring after 25 years, he and Alyce adopted a nomad existence. With a plan and a schedule, they planted roots in a community somewhere in the U.S. for a few months, moving on whenever the schedule dictated. This lifestyle lasted for about twelve years when they finally settled in Leesburg, Florida in 2004.

Charlie lived a full life dedicated to family, friends and strangers he called his friends. As a little Leaguer, he played in the first ever Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. In fact, his family was instrumental in building a Little League field in Montgomery, PA. An unending giver to his community, Charlie delighted young and old with his antics as a clown, entertaining at hospitals and large clown gatherings. In Leesburg, he helped organize and coordinate the neighborhood Christmas Lane Drive Thru during the Christmas season. The festive displays attracted visitors from throughout the area. For many years he was a volunteer for the Montgomery, PV Fire and Ambulance services.

His interests were extremely varied: he fly fished many Pennsylvania creeks and tied his own flies, carved wooden canes with Bald Eagle heads as the handle, was a competitive archer and handmade arrows and the feathers. Charlie loved photography and won several Kodak awards for his compositions and wide range of subjects. He brought his subjects to life with color and effects. Recognition included a Christmas portrait and a misty lake with beached canoes surrounded by the fog. But most of all Charlie could be counted on whenever needed by family and friends.

Charlie is survived by his daughters Nancy (Thomas) Sardelli of Summerville, SC, Sandy (Randy) Beckett of Mt. Pleasant, SC, sons Richard Stahl of Summerville, SC, Michael Staczar of Tampa, FL and James (Kathleen) Simonds of Scottsville, NY. He also leaves a sister Margaret (Donald) Kipp of Milton, PA, brother James (Jonnie) Stahl of Muncy, PA, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Charlie’s Life is being planned in the future. Inurnment will be in the Christ United Methodist Church burial grounds.