Foxtail Coffee Co. coming soon to second location in The Villages

Foxtail Coffee Co. is coming soon to a second location in The Villages.

Foxtail Coffee Co., known for its welcoming atmosphere, is continuing interior work at its soon-to-open location at Laurel Manor Plaza, next door to a Jersey Mike’s Subs, which just opened.

Foxtail Coffee Co.is dedicated to responsibly sourcing some of the finest coffees from around the world. Our company upholds its ethical and quality standards by making sure these environmentally-friendly farms are paid fair wages, so they may continue to grow exceptional crops.

Earlier this year, the company opened a location at 2204 Everglades Lane in the Magnolia Plaza shopping center, located south of State Road 44.

In 2022, Foxtail Coffee Co. opened a store in Lady Lake at 13721 U.S. Hwy. 441.

Lady Lake at 13721 U.S. Hwy. 441.