Friday, February 24, 2023
Foxtail Coffee Co. brews up bustling business in The Villages

By David Towns

Foxtail Coffee Co. has opened its first location in The Villages.

The new store is located at 2204 Everglades Lane in the Magnolia Plaza shopping center, located south of State Road 44.

The Magnolia Plaza coffee shop offers a drive-thru for those on the run as well as a Kelly’s Ice Cream counter. The coffee shop plans on hosting community book clubs and wine nights. High-speed wifi is available for patrons as well as ample inside seating.

Foxtail Coffee Company Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.
Specialty coffee drinks such as cafe con lech, macchiatos and cappuccinos are featured as well as coffee confections made with beans from Ethiopia, Columbia, Costa Rica and Hawaii that are fresh roasted every day. An assortment of fresh pastries and baked goods are available as is Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream. An assortment of wine and beer options are also available at the Magnolia Plaza store.

The company is planning on opening its second location in The Villages in Laurel Manor Plaza in the near future. Foxtail Coffee opened a store last year in Lady Lake at 13721 U.S. Hwy. 441.

