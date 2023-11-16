Margaret Edge

July 04, 1931 – November 04, 2023

It’s with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Joan Edge (Hoisington), 92, on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in The Villages, Florida. A spark of joy and beacon of motherly and grandmotherly love, she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Margie was born Margaret Joan Koehler on July 4, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan to Walter and Emma Steffes Koehler; she was the 4th of 5 Koehler children. She joined the family of Harold and Florence (Cridland) Hoisington of St. Clair Shores, MI when she was 4; the Hoisingtons officially adopted her in 1938. Margie graduated from Lakeview High School in 1949 where she was active as a cheerleader, as well as a member of the choir and softball teams. In 1953, she married the love of her life, Tom Edge, and the couple moved to Dayton, Ohio. In 1956, they moved to Lexington, Ohio, where their two daughters, Diane and Karen, were born. They moved back to Dayton, Ohio in 1961 where Margie supported Tom in running Thomas L. Edge Architects, Inc. as his executive assistant and financial advisor. In 1964, Margie’s third child, Randy, was born and she had a full house to raise. Margie was active in the Women’s Club of the Dayton Homebuilders’ Association and the Dayton Women’s Bowling League. She and Tom loved to throw parties and play cards with their many friends.

In 1991, Margie and Tom retired to Florida—first to Port Richey and finally to The Villages in 2007 where they enjoyed boating and golfing. Margie loved to smile, sew, grow orchids, play bridge, bake pies, invest in the stock market and take walks. She did push-ups and sit-ups every day, and did 30 straight body push-ups in a row two weeks before she passed away! Margie and Tom were married 3 months shy of 70 years.

Margie’s greatest pride and joy was her family. She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Leslie Edge, and her 4 biological siblings, Joe Koehler, Marie Koehler Ruthenberg, Joan Koehler Torgrimson, Loretta Ann Koehler Giovannini and survived by her children Diane Edge (Chris Kirk), Karen Edge Brown (William), and Randy Edge (Julie), and five grandchildren William Jacob Brown, Nathaniel Thomas Brown (Casey), Luke Austin Brown, Caroline Rebecca Edge and Nicholas Thomas Edge. Margie loved her family and friends fiercely and would do anything for them. Nothing thrilled her more than to know that her first great grandchild was on the way.

A Celebration of Life will be held in The Villages, FL on December 28, 2023 at 10:30 am at the Live Oaks Community Church at 5600 Heritage Blvd, Wildwood FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation of Tavares, FL.