Jack Larry Skelly, 83, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on September 17, 2023. Born on October 20, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, Jack was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 36 years, Sharon, his five daughters, Melinda (Jim) Inman, Rene Haufbauer, Michelle (John) Condo, Amanda (Paul) Kleidermacher, and Brenda (Chris) Cooler, as well as his 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and countless friends.

Jack was known for his magnetic and charismatic personality. Everyone wanted to be his friend because he was so much fun to be with. He was also very competitive and loved sports, both watching his beloved Browns and Indians, and playing sports as well. You could find him on the tennis courts, mostly in South Florida. After moving to The Villages, Jack played softball three times a week, bowled twice a week, and golfed in between with his wife, Sharon, and friends.

In his earlier years, Jack started his career in Cleveland, Ohio, owning and operating a family-based drapery business called DeJohn’s Drapery, alongside his step-father, for 25 years. Later, he ventured into the travel and tour business, organizing groups to destinations such as Las Vegas, the Bahamas, and Bingo locations. It was through this travel connection that Jack met his second wife, Sharon. Introduced through a blind date, their connection was instant, as Sharon’s two travel agencies perfectly complemented Jack’s aspirations.

A celebration of life will be announced in the Daily Sun Newspaper and the Villages-News.com in honor of Jack’s remarkable journey. In memory of Jack, contributions can be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude’s, which he held dear to his heart.

Jack Larry Skelly will forever be remembered for his vibrant spirit, love for sports, and zest for life. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May his soul rest in eternal peace.