By Jim Cheesman
Leon Stanley Szabaga of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on November 14, 2023.

Leon was born in Ravenna, OH, to Stanley and Regina Szabaga. He graduated from Kent State University with a degree in Aerospace Technology, and he was a founding member of the Alpha Eta Rho fraternity. He served 2.5 years in the Army and was stationed in Germany. Leon had a 30-year career at The Rock Island Arsenal in IL as a Munitions Expert. His work during Operation Desert Storm was recognized for distinction by the Army.

Leon met Mary Schwinn in 2012 and they resided in Cedar Rapids, IA until 2018 when they moved to The Villages. Leon was an avid lover of animals and wildlife, gave generously to military-related charities, and enjoyed the beauty of The Villages. Leon’s favorite activities included playing the accordion, celebrating his Polish heritage, enjoying fine dining, and using the golf cart to take Molly to the dog park with Mary.

Leon is survived by his wife, Mary; his brothers Bruce and Tom (and Marlene) of Ohio; niece Carrie (and Jordan) and great niece, Cece and great nephew, Eddie, of Illinois; nephew Matt of VA; step-daughter Traci (and Vinny) and step-grandchildren Lucas and Evie of NY.

Memorial service will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview, FL. Date and time to follow.

