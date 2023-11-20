Lady Lake chooses new mayor as three new commissioners take oath

Lady Lake chose a new mayor as three new commissioners took the oath Monday night at town hall.

Ed Freeman will succeed Mayor James Rietz, who did not win re-election to the Ward 5 seat earlier this month.

Freeman, a resident of Water Oak representing Ward 3, was originally elected in 2021. Even that short time in office, makes him the senior commissioner. Freeman moved to Lady Lake in 2015.

“I would like to thank all of the folks who ran for office for stepping up. We have three people who are new to the commission,” Freeman said.

The new commissioners are:

Treva Roberts – Ward 1

Ed Regan – Ward 4

Mike Sage – Ward 5

Roberts was chosen to serve as mayor pro tem.

State Sen. Dennis Baxley was on hand to salute departing Commissioner Ruth Kussard. He pinned a 15-year pin on the Village of La Reynalda resident, who opted not to run again after many years of service.

“Ever thought about running for the senate?” Baxley joked as he pinned Kussard.

He will be leaving the senate next year.

Baxley, a former Belleview mayor, said local government is “where it all starts.”