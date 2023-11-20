Lawrence J. Devlin

June 15, 1937 – November 3, 2023

Lawrence J. Devlin (Larry) 86, passed away on Nov. 3, 2023.

He was from Philadelphia, PA. A graduate of NE Catholic High School and West Chester (PA) University with a masters in Health & Physical Education, he spent his career in public health administration for the city of Philadelphia & Gloucester Co., NJ. He served as Chairman of the Board for over 30 years at Northeast Treatment Center and on numerous other boards. Larry proudly served his country from 1954-1956 in the Air Force.

He was loved and survived by his wife of 42 years, Heather, his son David (Kathy), grandson David, daughter Karen (Ed), grandson Ed and granddaughter Olivia, brother-in-laws Jeff and Jonathan and their children. Larry enjoyed life traveling, skiing, scuba diving, boating on the Chesapeake Bay and around Ocean Pines MD, golfing, walking & sharing an IPA beer or single malt scotch with his friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sat. Jan. 6 at 11 am at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Villages Honor Flight, PO Box 490, Lady Lake, FL 32158 or St. George’s Brotherhood of St. Andrew.