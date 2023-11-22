Lawrence Walther

March 13, 1937 – November 17, 2023

Lawrence “Larry” Walther, age 86, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2023. He was born on March 13, 1937, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Frederick L. Walther and Antoinette (Sickinger) Walther. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and 11 of his siblings.

Larry will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving husband, father, and grandfather but a beacon of love and kindness. He was a proud patriot and US Army Veteran. Known as the “ultimate salesman” in life, Larry had a warm heart and charismatic personality that touched everyone he met. He always put others first and dedicated his life to helping as many people as he could.

Born and raised in his beloved city of New Orleans, Larry, also known as the “Ragin Cajun,” had a deep appreciation for the city’s jazz, culture, cuisine, and especially Mardi Gras. He enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere and cherished moments spent celebrating with his friends and loved ones.

Larry is survived by the love of his life and lifelong dance partner, Carrol A. Walther. His legacy lives on through his loving children, Christine (Walther) Embers of Lenexa, KS, and Craig Walther of Ormond Beach, FL, as well as his beloved grandchildren, Sterling Embers, Kate (Walther) Dunn, Matthew Embers, and Madeline Walther. Larry’s pride extended to his great-grandchildren, Penelope Dunn, Everlee Embers, and Peyton Dunn, who will continue his legacy. He will also be sadly missed by his surviving sister, Carol Francis.

His loving spirit, devotion to family, and abundant goodness will forever be imprinted in our hearts.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Larry at Hope Lutheran Church, The Villages, FL. The celebration will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023. Visitation: 9:30. Service: 10:30. Reception immediately following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Larry’s memory to one of the following organizations: