Susan Patterson Trivett of The Villages, FL passed away November 11, 2023 at the age of 74 following a brief fight against cancer and its treatment.

Susan was born to Eugene and Lois Patterson in Lexington, KY and moved to Florida as a youngster where she spent much of her childhood playing on Fort Myers Beach. She graduated from Fort Myers High School where she was a member of the Cheerleading squad and the Glee Club Honor Choir.

She is survived by her husband Steve of The Villages, daughter Stephanie Thomas (Michael), granddaughter Amanda Thomas (fiancé Anthony) and grandson Jason Thomas, all of Pennsylvania.

She is also survived by her brother Michael Patterson (Laurel) of Cape Coral, FL, niece Hope Irons (Mark) of Orlando, nephew Michael Patterson (Amber) of North Carolina and their children Brandon, Madison, Greyson and Harper, grand-nieces Jess Sparrow and Jordyn Wilmer, and grand-nephews Chase Valentine, Seth Locker and Stephen Sparrow along with numerous great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

She is also survived by step-daughters Jennifer Hayes (Mike) and Kimberly Thornton (Justin), six step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents Eugene and Lois, her brother Stephen, and her niece Kara.

She is also survived by her fur babies Rosie, Shelby and Rusty.

Susan was always the life of the party and her parties – especially New Year’s Eve – were things of legends.

She loved life, her many friends, music and the challenge of crossword (which she solved in ink) and picture puzzles.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at a later date in The Villages and her ashes will be spread on her beloved Fort Myers Beach.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a pet rescue of your choice.