62.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
type here...

Anita Zaguroli

By Staff Report
Anita Zaguroli
Anita Zaguroli

Anita Zaguroli
January 04, 1930 – November 20, 2023

Anita Shirley Zaguroli of Michigan, Wildwood, and The Villages, Florida, peacefully passed away at the age of 93 on November 20th, 2023. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Thomas Zaguroli, and her brother, Larry Roeder.

Anita was a vibrant soul known for her infectious fun attitude, deep love for her family, and her adventurous spirit in trying new things. Her hobbies ranged from the delicate art of knitting to the precision of golf, and she even embraced the joy of playing the ukulele for others in The Villages, where her music brought smiles to many faces.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Wayne Zaguroli (Kathy), Carol Wolfhagen (Bjorn), Debi Harvey, and Lori Ryba (Kevin Miceli). Anita’s legacy also lives on through her grandchildren: Christopher Zaguroli, Dan Harvey (Beth), Kimberly Ostrander (Karl), James Harvey, Darren Harvey, Michelle Kolp, and Andrea Albulov (Max). Additionally, she is survived by numerous loving great-grandchildren and her nephew, Ron Roeder.

Anita will be fondly remembered for her warm, nurturing presence and the countless cherished memories she created with family and friends. She did not wish for a formal service but instead hoped to be remembered through the laughter, love, and shared moments she and Tom had with their many wonderful relatives and friends from Michigan and Florida.

In celebrating Anita’s life, let us honor her legacy by carrying forward the joy and adventurous spirit she brought to every day. She will be greatly missed but will forever reside in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to share in her love and laughter. May she rest in eternal peace, reunited with her beloved husband, Tom. Private inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Should motor-driven bicycles be allowed on golf cart paths?

A Villager wonders if motor-driven bicycles should be allowed on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A golf cart cut me off and I went over the handlebars

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being cut off by a golf cart while riding his bicycle on the multi-modal path.

The multi-modal paths are open to everybody

A Village of Gilchrist woman, in a Letter to the Editor, says the multi-modal paths are to be shared by everyone and are not exclusively for golf carts.

I enjoy riding my bicycle on multi-modal paths in The Villages

A Village of Dunedin resident, who frequently rides a bicycle on the multi-modal paths in The Villages, responds to a Letter to the Editor from a resident of the Village of DeSoto.

Pedestrians are not always treated with respect on multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle resident says that pedestrians are not always treated with respect on the multi-modal paths.

Photos