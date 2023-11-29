Anita Zaguroli

January 04, 1930 – November 20, 2023

Anita Shirley Zaguroli of Michigan, Wildwood, and The Villages, Florida, peacefully passed away at the age of 93 on November 20th, 2023. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Thomas Zaguroli, and her brother, Larry Roeder.

Anita was a vibrant soul known for her infectious fun attitude, deep love for her family, and her adventurous spirit in trying new things. Her hobbies ranged from the delicate art of knitting to the precision of golf, and she even embraced the joy of playing the ukulele for others in The Villages, where her music brought smiles to many faces.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Wayne Zaguroli (Kathy), Carol Wolfhagen (Bjorn), Debi Harvey, and Lori Ryba (Kevin Miceli). Anita’s legacy also lives on through her grandchildren: Christopher Zaguroli, Dan Harvey (Beth), Kimberly Ostrander (Karl), James Harvey, Darren Harvey, Michelle Kolp, and Andrea Albulov (Max). Additionally, she is survived by numerous loving great-grandchildren and her nephew, Ron Roeder.

Anita will be fondly remembered for her warm, nurturing presence and the countless cherished memories she created with family and friends. She did not wish for a formal service but instead hoped to be remembered through the laughter, love, and shared moments she and Tom had with their many wonderful relatives and friends from Michigan and Florida.

In celebrating Anita’s life, let us honor her legacy by carrying forward the joy and adventurous spirit she brought to every day. She will be greatly missed but will forever reside in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to share in her love and laughter. May she rest in eternal peace, reunited with her beloved husband, Tom. Private inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI.