62.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
type here...

Faux nurse who ripped off blind Villager back in jail after hit-and-run crash

By Staff Report
Sharon Ward DeMarsh
Sharon Ward DeMarsh

A woman who pretended to be a nurse and ripped off a blind 86-year-old Villager is back behind bars after a hit-and-run crash.

Sharon Ward DeMarsh, 44, was booked without bond Tuesday at the Lake County Jail for violating her probation on charges of practicing nursing without a license and exploitation of the elderly.

DeMarsh had been lodged at the Hillsborough County Jail as the result of her arrest in connection with an Oct. 17 hit-and-run crash in Tampa. In that incident, she was driving a white Nissan at about 1:30 a.m. when she put the vehicle in reverse and struck a parked trailer, according to a Florida Department of Corrections probation violation report. DeMarsh was arrested about seven hours later. She had been driving on a suspended license.

Her arrest in Hillsborough County was considered a violation of her probation in Lake County, thus she has been transported back to the jail in Tavares.

DeMarsh lost her driver’s license after a June, 28, 2022 drunk driving arrest. That was also considered a violation of her Lake County probation and last year she was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

DeMarsh was convicted in 2017 in a case in which an elderly Villager’s family member noticed that the 86-year-old woman’s grocery bill had increased by $500 per month after DeMarsh had been assigned as the woman’s non-medical caregiver.

It was also discovered that DeMarsh had been driving the woman’s 2014 red Buick. DeMarsh claimed she had used the car to run the woman’s errands, but an investigation revealed DeMarsh had allowed her 17-year-old son to drive the car, unbeknownst to the owner. It also was revealed that DeMarsh fled to North Carolina in the Buick during Hurricane Matthew, without the elderly woman’s permission.

DeMarsh was later arrested on an additional charge of impersonating a registered nurse, misrepresenting herself to the elderly woman’s doctor.

DeMarsh was ordered to make restitution of $12,702 to her former client.

The most-recent probation violation report noted the DeMarsh is living with her son.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care

In a Letter to the Editor, the Democratic National Committee claims Gov. ROn DeSantis is blocking Floridians from receiving affordable health care.

Should motor-driven bicycles be allowed on golf cart paths?

A Villager wonders if motor-driven bicycles should be allowed on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A golf cart cut me off and I went over the handlebars

A Village of Fenney resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being cut off by a golf cart while riding his bicycle on the multi-modal path.

The multi-modal paths are open to everybody

A Village of Gilchrist woman, in a Letter to the Editor, says the multi-modal paths are to be shared by everyone and are not exclusively for golf carts.

I enjoy riding my bicycle on multi-modal paths in The Villages

A Village of Dunedin resident, who frequently rides a bicycle on the multi-modal paths in The Villages, responds to a Letter to the Editor from a resident of the Village of DeSoto.

Photos