Faux nurse who ripped off blind Villager back in jail after hit-and-run crash

A woman who pretended to be a nurse and ripped off a blind 86-year-old Villager is back behind bars after a hit-and-run crash.

Sharon Ward DeMarsh, 44, was booked without bond Tuesday at the Lake County Jail for violating her probation on charges of practicing nursing without a license and exploitation of the elderly.

DeMarsh had been lodged at the Hillsborough County Jail as the result of her arrest in connection with an Oct. 17 hit-and-run crash in Tampa. In that incident, she was driving a white Nissan at about 1:30 a.m. when she put the vehicle in reverse and struck a parked trailer, according to a Florida Department of Corrections probation violation report. DeMarsh was arrested about seven hours later. She had been driving on a suspended license.

Her arrest in Hillsborough County was considered a violation of her probation in Lake County, thus she has been transported back to the jail in Tavares.

DeMarsh lost her driver’s license after a June, 28, 2022 drunk driving arrest. That was also considered a violation of her Lake County probation and last year she was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

DeMarsh was convicted in 2017 in a case in which an elderly Villager’s family member noticed that the 86-year-old woman’s grocery bill had increased by $500 per month after DeMarsh had been assigned as the woman’s non-medical caregiver.

It was also discovered that DeMarsh had been driving the woman’s 2014 red Buick. DeMarsh claimed she had used the car to run the woman’s errands, but an investigation revealed DeMarsh had allowed her 17-year-old son to drive the car, unbeknownst to the owner. It also was revealed that DeMarsh fled to North Carolina in the Buick during Hurricane Matthew, without the elderly woman’s permission.

DeMarsh was later arrested on an additional charge of impersonating a registered nurse, misrepresenting herself to the elderly woman’s doctor.

DeMarsh was ordered to make restitution of $12,702 to her former client.

The most-recent probation violation report noted the DeMarsh is living with her son.