Gerald E. Dye

Gerald “Gerry” E. Dye

May 22, 1942 – November 21, 2023

Gerald “Gerry” E. Dye, 81, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. He was born on Friday, May 22, 1942, in Sheffield, AL, to the late Hilton L. and Selma M. (nee Townsend) Dye.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Linda Dye and brother-in-law, Harlin Payne.

Gerry was a proud and patriotic man who served his country with honor and dedication. He graduated from N. Miami Senior High School in 1960. The University of Maryland in College Park, MD, in 1966 and the National War College, graduating class of 1989, National Defense University in Washington, DC.

He retired as a Senior Executive Manager from the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, MD, after 34 years of a distinguished career, where he received many awards.

Gerry loved his 1340 Harley Davidson. His motorcycle was sent to Belgium in his household goods and ridden all over Europe with his wife. He rode the very first Rolling Thunder ride with his wife from the Pentagon parking lot in Washington, DC. They rode all over Washington, D.C. including passing the White House. Gerry took his Harley to Sturgis, SD three times. One of the trips was with his son, John, riding behind him on the bike.

Gerry was a devout and faithful Catholic who embraced his spirituality and service to God. He graduated as an Oblate at St. Leo Abbey and Benedictine Monks located at St. Leo University in St. Leo, FL. He was a member of St. Mark Evangelical Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield, FL, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was passionate about his relationship with God and the Church and participated in many activities and ministries.

Gerry was an avid and talented golfer who enjoyed playing and watching the sport. He once achieved a hole-in-one, a feat that he was very proud of. He was also a Golf Course Rater for 10 years in central FL, where he shared his expertise and enthusiasm with other golfers.

Gerry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia A. (nee Richards) Dye; sons: Michael (Liz) Dye and John Dye; stepson, Michael (Cindy) Weiss; stepdaughter, Dr. Amanda Kelly Scott; brother, James Dye; sisters: Christine (Steven) Hunter and Suellen Payne; grandchildren: Joseph, Samuel, Rachael, Zachary, Austin, Nora, and Andrew; great-grandchildren: Easton and Brayden; and many other loving and kind colleagues, friends and family.

Gerry will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a remarkable man who touched many lives with his kindness, generosity, wisdom, and humor. He will always be remembered for his faith, courage, and love.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held the week of May 20, 2024, at St. Mark Evangelical Roman Catholic Church 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL 34491.