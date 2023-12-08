51.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 8, 2023
type here...

Kenneth Lee Klassen

By Staff Report
Kenneth Lee Klassen
Kenneth Lee Klassen

Kenneth Lee Klassen, 78, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2023.

Ken is survived by his wife and best friend of 48 years, Teddy. He is also survived by daughter, Susan, son-in-law Dave, all-around best grandson Felix (age 9), brother Jack Klassen (Myrna), and nephews Max and Keith Klassen.

Ken was born and raised in San Francisco. He graduated from Kent State University with a master’s degree in inorganic chemistry and worked as a research chemist for over 30 years at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY, where he met Teddy.

Ken was a kind and intelligent man with a big heart and a sharp sense of humor. His lifelong hobbies included sailing, golfing, woodworking, and appreciating fine California wines.

Ken will be deeply missed by his friends and family. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held in January 2024. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, PO Box 1149, Wildwood, FL 34785.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump made sacrifices to make life better for all Americans

A Village of Santiago resident says former President Trump made sacrifices to make life better for all Americans. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bicyclists never stop at stop signs

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he lives near a stop sign, and bicyclist never stop at it.

Critics of Father Ed need a spelling lesson

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident has a message for critics of Father Ed.

OK Tom, let me explain why we need Trump back in office

A regular contributor from the Village of Osceola Hills is back with an impassioned defense of the Trump presidency.

Now politicians want to use tax money to dispute bowl game selections

A Village of DeLuna resident is concerned that politicians and “crybabies” want to use tax money to dispute bowl game selections.

Photos