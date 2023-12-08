Kenneth Lee Klassen, 78, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2023.

Ken is survived by his wife and best friend of 48 years, Teddy. He is also survived by daughter, Susan, son-in-law Dave, all-around best grandson Felix (age 9), brother Jack Klassen (Myrna), and nephews Max and Keith Klassen.

Ken was born and raised in San Francisco. He graduated from Kent State University with a master’s degree in inorganic chemistry and worked as a research chemist for over 30 years at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY, where he met Teddy.

Ken was a kind and intelligent man with a big heart and a sharp sense of humor. His lifelong hobbies included sailing, golfing, woodworking, and appreciating fine California wines.

Ken will be deeply missed by his friends and family. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held in January 2024. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, PO Box 1149, Wildwood, FL 34785.