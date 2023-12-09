80 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 9, 2023
By Staff Report
It is with great sadness I announce that Roger Robert Priami, 77 of The Villages, Florida passed away at Cornerstone Hospice FridayDecember 1st 2023 with his son Thomas by his side.

Roger was born in Chicago, IL. to Albert and Irene Priami. He attended DePaul Academy for three years and graduated and graduated from Lake View High School in 1965.

Roger was married to Linda for 57 years. He worked in the electronics field in sales AS National Sales Manager and became Vice President of sales and marketing, He also planned incentive travel for his Reps. Roger retired in 2011.

He is survived by his wife Linda, children son Anthony Priami and wife Kimberly Priami, of Indianapolis and Thomas Priami, of Melbourne, Florida. He had five grandchildren Paige, Portia, Luca, AJ and Roman. He is also survived by his brother Allan and sister-in-law Diana.

