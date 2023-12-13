66 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By Staff Report
Debra Sue Munger passed away on December 10, 2023, at the age of 71 in The Villages, FL. She was born on March 24, 1952, in Warsaw, NY, to the late Robert L. Arnold and Clarice G. (Hanna) Arnold. Debra was a beloved member of the community, known for her kindness, beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and steadfast and loving devotion to her family.

Debra attended Warsaw Central High School and went on to work as Office Manager for Step-By-Step Physical Therapy in Warsaw before her retirement. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church.

Debra and her husband, James B. Munger, were longtime members of the Silver Lake Country Club. Not only were they skilled golfers, but they also excelled as instructors, sharing their love for the sport with others.

Debra will be deeply missed by her husband, James; her daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Curtis and Trisha (Michael) Lembke; her son, Michael McGuire; her sister, Marlene (Donald) Hamilton; her sister, Kathie (Gary) Webster; her five nieces and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Clarice (Hanna) Arnold and Alton and Avis (Buck) Munger.

Memorial services for Debra Sue are yet to be determined, allowing family and friends to come together and celebrate her life and the impact she had on those around her.

