Harry Day Smith

January 15, 1945 – December 6, 2023

Harry Day Smith passed away on December 6, 2023. He was born on January 15, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Harry owned and operated his own business for many years. His hobbies included building N scale trains, deep sea fishing, street rods & motorcycles, and he loved to golf with his neighbors. He was a boat captain for many years transporting yachts from New Jersey to Florida. Harry was a proud member of the American Legion as he proudly served in the Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Reinhardt-Smith, his daughter Heather McEntee & husband Jamey & granddaughters Emily & Molly; his son Todd Smith & wife Roxanne & granddaughters Allie, & Ashley; his beloved niece Tara Wilson & husband Dave & great nephews Parker, Levi, & Deacon; his beloved niece Doreen Cerrito & husband Eric & great nieces Stephanie, & Jessica; his nieces Sharon & Chrissy, & Arlene, his nephew JR and their families; his brother-in-law Dean Chavez, brother-in-law Tony Gonzales & wife Rosalie & brother-in-law Paul Chavez & partner Ed Wood, brothers-in-law Mark and Ricky Gonzales and family & sister-in-law Lisa Lane & family. His beloved nephews Eric and Richie Grieb and their families. He was preceded in Death By his parents Harry Day Smith and Elsie Cordes Smith, his step-brother Walter Wrege and sister-in-law Debbie Perry, and cousin George “Buddy” Grieb.

Donations in Harry’s name can be made to Cornerstone Hospice at 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162. cornerstonehospice.org or the St Jude’s children’s hospital https//www.stjude.org. Donations to St Jude’s must include middle name (Harry Day Smith).