66.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 16, 2023
type here...

Harry Day Smith

By Staff Report
Harry Day Smith
Harry Day Smith

Harry Day Smith
January 15, 1945 – December 6, 2023

Harry Day Smith passed away on December 6, 2023. He was born on January 15, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Harry owned and operated his own business for many years. His hobbies included building N scale trains, deep sea fishing, street rods & motorcycles, and he loved to golf with his neighbors. He was a boat captain for many years transporting yachts from New Jersey to Florida. Harry was a proud member of the American Legion as he proudly served in the Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Reinhardt-Smith, his daughter Heather McEntee & husband Jamey & granddaughters Emily & Molly; his son Todd Smith & wife Roxanne & granddaughters Allie, & Ashley; his beloved niece Tara Wilson & husband Dave & great nephews Parker, Levi, & Deacon; his beloved niece Doreen Cerrito & husband Eric & great nieces Stephanie, & Jessica; his nieces Sharon & Chrissy, & Arlene, his nephew JR and their families; his brother-in-law Dean Chavez, brother-in-law Tony Gonzales & wife Rosalie & brother-in-law Paul Chavez & partner Ed Wood, brothers-in-law Mark and Ricky Gonzales and family & sister-in-law Lisa Lane & family. His beloved nephews Eric and Richie Grieb and their families. He was preceded in Death By his parents Harry Day Smith and Elsie Cordes Smith, his step-brother Walter Wrege and sister-in-law Debbie Perry, and cousin George “Buddy” Grieb.

Donations in Harry’s name can be made to Cornerstone Hospice at 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162. cornerstonehospice.org or the St Jude’s children’s hospital https//www.stjude.org. Donations to St Jude’s must include middle name (Harry Day Smith).

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Federal Reserve has too much power

In a Letter to the Editor, a Port Charlotte resident contends the Federal Reserve has too much power.

Here’s a suggestion for cracking down on speeders in The Villages

A Village of Hillsborough resident offers a suggestion for cracking down on speeders in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop whining about second-home smoke

A Village of Hacienda resident, who is a former smoker, is tired of the whining about second-hand smoke. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We need action at intersection before there’s another fatality

A Village of Summerhill couple, in a Letter to the Editor, contends a four-way stop is not the answer to problems at a dangerous intersection in The Villages.

Response to Heritage Foundation running our country

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rebuts a previous Letter to the Editor which expressed fear about the Heritage Foundation.

Photos