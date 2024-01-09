Cynthia K. Province

February 2, 1957 – January 3, 2024

Cynthia K. Province, of Fruitland Park, passed away on 1/3/2024 at her home next to her loving husband Richard Province of 37 years. She was born on February 2, 1957 in Little Falls New York and was the daughter of Elva Belcher and Melvin Johnson. Cynthia attended and graduated at Stratford High School in 1975. She had a strong sense of compassion and responsibility for one’s family and community. She saved the best of everything for everyone else, especially for her husband, daughters and grandchildren.

She leaves behind her husband: Richard Province; daughters: Amber Killion (Jesse), Heather Province (Shawn Ferguson); grandchildren: Kyrah Killion, Danielle Killion, Cole Ferguson, Isabelle Ferguson; sister: Brenda Purpura; brother: Bud Johnson; nieces and nephews and special niece Christy Johnson Reynolds.

Your Hug Meant the World

Nobody else held me tight

Or made me feel so right.

No one’s eyes shine so bright with love

As our mom, who is now high above.

Family and friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Cynthia at Beyers Funeral Home 1123 West Main Street Leesburg, Florida 34748 on January 8, 2024 @ 11:00 am.