By Staff Report
Gary McGahuey, age 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2023.

Before moving to The Villages more than 20 years ago, he lived in Minnesota, where he was a pilot for Northwest Airlines. Throughout his 35-year career at Northwest, he flew every airplane model the airline had, before retiring as a Captain of 747s. Prior to becoming a commercial airline pilot, Gary served in the Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam.

While his career had him very busy traveling around the world, he found time to serve on the Woodbury Parks and Recreation Commission. In his role he advocated for new parks in the community and helped design a new golf course, a sport he enjoyed throughout his life.

Gary thoroughly enjoyed living in The Villages. Here he was very active golfing, playing and umpiring softball, and running. In fact, he completed his first marathon at age 70.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Clarine, his kids, Clarissa and Grant, his son-in-law, Matthew, and his grandkids, Caryss and Logan.

