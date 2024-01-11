62.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 11, 2024
type here...

Former commissioner declared ‘not guilty’ by judge who put him behind bars

By Meta Minton
Oren Miller 1
Oren Miller

One year ago, former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller was in jail. On Thursday, Miller appeared before the judge who put him behind bars and was declared “not guilty.”

It’s been a long, difficult journey for the Village of Sanibel resident, but he’s got his eye firmly set on the future.

“I can’t wait to get back to work for people of Sumter County,” Miller said after Judge Anthony Tatti declared he was not guilty in a hearing in Marion County Court.

Miller’s case went before the appeal panel in September. Miller’s conviction on a charge of perjury was overturned in November.

Oren Miller appeared in the courtroom wearing handcuffs and a jail uniform
Oren Miller appeared last year in the courtroom wearing handcuffs and a jail uniform. He spent Thanksgiving and Christmas 2023 in jail.

Now Miller is demanding that Gov. Ron DeSantis reinstate him to the seat on the county commission. DeSantis suspended Miller at the time of his initial arrest. Thus far, the governor’s office has been unresponsive to Miller’s demand.

Miller said he is also seeking more than $100,000 in back pay that he should have earned during his elected term as commissioner.

The perjury charge against Miller stemmed from interviews with the prosecutor’s office about phone calls Miller had with fellow former Commissioner Gary Search. Miller and Search were elected to the Sumter County Commission in 2020. Their election came after a huge property tax increase in 2019 that was seen as a sweetheart deal for the Developer of The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to prevent protesters from infringing on the rights of others

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident contends it’s time to prevent protesters from infringing on the rights of others.

Reporting too much bad news in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident says Villages-News.com should report the good news in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, and not just the bad news.

Give me just one reason for supporting Trump

A resident of South Sumter County challenges fellow readers to provide one reason for supporting Donald Trump for another term in the White House.

What happens to America if former president spins reality?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda North resident worries about the future of America and “spinning” the truth.

How could you vote against that?

A reader from Winter Garden has a poignant reflection on the loss of rights under a tyrannical leader.

Photos