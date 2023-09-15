Convicted Commissioner Oren Miller to appear before appeal panel

Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller will appear before an appeal panel in a bid to overturn his conviction on a perjury charge.

The Village of Sanibel resident will appear Sept. 26 before the District Court of Appeal for the Fifth District in Jacksonville. The three-judge panel that will hear his case includes Harvey Jay, Paige Kilbane and Adrian Soud. Miller continues to be represented by attorney Dock Blanchard.

Miller served two and a half months behind bars as a result of his conviction in 2022. A jury handed down its verdict on Nov. 18. In addition to jail time, he was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

The perjury charge against Miller stemmed from interviews with the prosecutor’s office about phone calls Miller had with fellow former Commissioner Gary Search.

Miller and Search were elected to the Sumter County Commission in 2020. Their election came after a huge property tax increase in 2019 that was seen as a sweetheart deal for the Developer of The Villages.