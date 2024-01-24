73 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Serial shoplifter from New York sentenced in heists at Target and Publix

By Staff Report
Liana Marie Reetz
A serial shoplifter has been sentenced in heists at Target and Publix in The Villages.

Liana Reetz, 32, of the Cove Apartments, was placed on probation for three years this week in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to charges of theft. Reetz, who has a long criminal history, has been placed on probation.

Most recently, she was arrested in the theft of $186.80 in merchandise at Publix at La Plaza Grande.

Last year, she was arrested after fleeing with $1,348 in merchandise from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza.

Prior to moving to Florida, Reetz had been convicted of theft in 2011 in New York.

