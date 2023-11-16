Target shoplifting suspect flees store with $1,348 in merchandise in cart

A Target shoplifting suspect was arrested after fleeing the store with $1,348 in merchandise in her shopping cart.

Liana Maria Aline Reetz, 32, who lives in The Cove apartments in Lady Lake, was arrested Wednesday at the store located at Rolling Acres Plaza.

The native of Brazil entered the store at around 11 a.m. with some Target bags. She began concealing the stolen merchandise in the bags. The merchandise included $1,047 worth of clothing, $129 in electronic items, $103 in household items, $39 worth of sporting good items and $6.98 worth of lighters, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted of theft in 2011 in Richmond County, New York.

Reetz was arrested on a charge of grand theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.