Wildwood teenager jailed without bond after skipping court dates

By Staff Report
Joseph Edward Jaimes
A Wildwood teenager has been jailed after skipping court dates in connection with arrests for beer and marijuana.

Joseph Edward Jaimes, 18, was being held this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest on warrants charging him with failure to appear.

Jaimes was arrested in December when the green Dodge truck he was driving was pulled over for an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Jaimes said he had a medical marijuana card and the deputy verified the card’s status through the Florida Medical Marijuana Use Registry. Jaimes showed the deputy marijuana cigarettes, but they were not properly packaged as they should be through the prescription. There were also several unopened Michelob Ultra beer containers in the vehicle.

He also had been arrested in October with marijuana.

