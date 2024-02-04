68.3 F
Wildwood teen back behind bars after violating bond conditions

By Staff Report
A Wildwood teen in and out of jail over the past few months for charges stemming from unlawful possession of marijuana and beer was back in jail this weekend.

Joseph Edward Jaimes, 18, was booked without bond Saturday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He had been released from jail on Jan. 29 following his arrest for skipping a court date.

Jaimes was arrested in December when the green Dodge truck he was driving was pulled over for an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Jaimes said he had a medical marijuana card and the deputy verified the card’s status through the Florida Medical Marijuana Use Registry. Jaimes showed the deputy marijuana cigarettes, but they were not properly packaged as they should be through the prescription. There were also several unopened Michelob Ultra beer containers in the vehicle.

He also had been arrested in October with marijuana.

