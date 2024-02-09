Patricia Ann Reed

February 24, 1944 – January 31, 2024

Patricia Ann Reed passed away on January 31st at Cornerstone Hospice House in the Villages, FL, just shy of her 80th birthday.

Born in East Orange, NJ on February 24, 1944, Pat was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lillian (Palmer) Corrigan. She graduated from Edison High School in 1962, and went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree from Glassboro State College in 1971 while raising a family. Pat was an educator in the Pittsgrove Township School District for 25 years, teaching 3rd grade for most of those years, and was named Teacher of the Year in 1992. Pat was a loving and fun mother who raised three adoring children. In 1985 she met her late husband Joe Reed, the Superintendent of Parvin State Park in Pittsgrove Twp, NJ. Together they lovingly combined their two families into one. Pat retired in 1996 and soon after she and Joe moved to The Villages, FL in 1998.

Pat was extremely active in many organizations and activities, both before retirement and after. She was a Special Olympics swim coach, a member of Eastern Star, a volunteer at the The Villages Hospital, a member of the NJ Club, a volunteer clown (“Teach” the Clown), a volunteer at The Villages radio station, a member of the PEO Sisterhood, and a member of Lady Lake United Methodist Church. Besides her many involvements, Pat loved golfing, dancing, traveling, going to see live music, trips to the casino, and shopping.

Pat was full of joy and vitality, and always had a smile on her face. Her energy was contagious, and she was the life of the party. Pat loved spending time with her grandchildren, and tried not to let the distance between Florida and the Northeast keep them apart for too long. She leaves behind cherished memories of laughter-filled gatherings and heartwarming moments.

After her husband Joe’s passing in 2015, Pat met James Lemon of Lady Lake, FL. Pat and Jim married in 2019. Jim passed away shortly before Pat on January 31st.

Pat is survived by her beloved children, Scott Benfer Sr. (Bonnie), Kelly Sagerer (Robert), David Benfer (Elsie Lugo), Jason Reed (Allyson), and Michelle Lehman (Patrick). She leaves behind her thirteen beautiful grandchildren: Holly and Scott Benfer Jr; Hunter, Emma and Charlie Sagerer; Samuel, David and Jack Benfer; Jaden, Ben and Alexis Reed; Malerie and Hayden Lehman; 5 great grandchildren; She is also survived by her older brother Thomas Donald Corrigan.

The family will hold a private burial at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, where she will rest next to her late husband Joe. A Celebration of Life will be held in May in Florida followed by a second Celebration on June 15th at the Centerton Country Club in Pittsgrove, NJ. Details for those events will be shared by the family in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation at https://cornerstonehospice.org/.