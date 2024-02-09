Pavlo added to lineup for Gipsy Kings’ show at The Sharon

The Mediterranean music of Pavlo has been added to a night of entertainment with the Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes set for 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.

The show will be in support of the Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club. Tickets can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or (352) 753-3229.

Over the span of his 20-year career, Pavlo, the internationally renowned, award-winning recording artist, performer and songwriter, has released 15 albums and performed in four PBS TV concert specials.

Born in Toronto to Greek parents, Pavlo has made a name for himself by offering a musical amalgam he simply calls “Mediterranean music” – a blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin, and even Balkan flavours, wrapped in contemporary pop. His music has taken him all around the world. Along the way he’s performed for royalty in the likes of Prince Charles and worked and toured with artists such as José Feliciano, Jon Secada, Olivia Newton-John and The Tenors.

He has been added to an already impressive bill with headliner the Gipsy Kings. In the past three decades, they have dominated the World Music charts and sold more than 14 million albums worldwide. Their platinum compilation, The Best of the Gipsy Kings, was charting for over a year upon its release and their ninth studio album, Savor Flamenco, was awarded the Grammy for Best World Music Album in 2013.

Also performing at Monday’s show will be local favorite Christina Vukel. She opened for Sara Evans last year at a show at The Sharon.