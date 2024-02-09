74.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 9, 2024
type here...

Pavlo added to lineup for Gipsy Kings’ show at The Sharon

By Staff Report

The Mediterranean music of Pavlo has been added to a night of entertainment with the Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes set for 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.

The show will be in support of the Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club. Tickets can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or (352) 753-3229.

Pavlo
Pavlo

Over the span of his 20-year career, Pavlo, the internationally renowned, award-winning recording artist, performer and songwriter, has released 15 albums and performed in four PBS TV concert specials.

Born in Toronto to Greek parents, Pavlo has made a name for himself by offering a musical amalgam he simply calls “Mediterranean music” – a blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin, and even Balkan flavours, wrapped in contemporary pop. His music has taken him all around the world. Along the way he’s performed for royalty in the likes of Prince Charles and worked and toured with artists such as José Feliciano, Jon Secada, Olivia Newton-John and The Tenors.

Nicolas Reyes is the leader and co founder of the Gipsy Kings
Nicolas Reyes is the leader and co-founder of the Gipsy Kings.

He has been added to an already impressive bill with headliner the Gipsy Kings. In the past three decades, they have dominated the World Music charts and sold more than 14 million albums worldwide. Their platinum compilation, The Best of the Gipsy Kings, was charting for over a year upon its release and their ninth studio album, Savor Flamenco, was awarded the Grammy for Best World Music Album in 2013. 

Christina Vukel will open for Sara Evans at The Sharon
Christina Vukel

Also performing at Monday’s show will be local favorite Christina Vukel. She opened for Sara Evans last year at a show at The Sharon.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

‘Deadly Cordoba’ an accident waiting to happen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident warns that the Cordoba Postal Station is an accident waiting to happen.

Outsiders are visiting hot tub in The Villages at night

A Village of Country Club Hills resident warns that outsiders are enjoying the hot tub at the Southside Recreation Center. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Three good reasons for checking IDs at the swimming pools

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers three good reasons for checking IDs at the swimming pools.

Standing up for Karen who wouldn’t move at Olive Garden

A Village of Collier resident, who has been asked to move many times, stands up for the Karen who wouldn’t move at Olive Garden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s time for Congressman Webster to put on his big boy pants

A resident of the Soulliere Villas writes that she is tired of Congressman Daniel Webster’s childish games. She says it’s time for him to put on his big boy pants and govern.

Photos